    509th Strategic Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 15 of 16]

    509th Strategic Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion Juan Guevara, takes the command during his change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, October 27, 2023. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin James relinquished command to Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Guevara. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 03:49
    Photo ID: 8097015
    VIRIN: 231027-A-JM436-1204
    Resolution: 5729x3819
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmy
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

