    44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade [Image 11 of 19]

    44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2023) Volunteers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and tenant commands teamed up to celebrate and be a part of Yokosuka City’s 44th annual Mikoshi Parade and Festival, Oct. 23 for the first time in 4 years. The parade began midmorning in the center of Yokosuka Mikasa or “Blue” Street. The procession made its way down the main street in Yokosuka to the Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry Yokosuka Ferry terminal, different from any other year. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 00:33
    Photo ID: 8096880
    VIRIN: 231029-N-NS063-1207
    Resolution: 3500x2336
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade [Image 19 of 19], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Mikoshi Parade
    CNRJ

