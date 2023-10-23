44th Annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 29, 2023) Volunteers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and tenant commands teamed up to celebrate and be a part of Yokosuka City’s 44th annual Mikoshi Parade and Festival, Oct. 23 for the first time in 4 years. The parade began midmorning in the center of Yokosuka Mikasa or “Blue” Street. The procession made its way down the main street in Yokosuka to the Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry Yokosuka Ferry terminal, different from any other year. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

