Rescue Reunion - Coast Guard hosts return of 4 divers saved off the coast of North Carolina

16-year-old Evan Williams, one of the four divers rescued nearly 50 miles off the coast of North Carolina in August, takes a photo with Stephen Sawyer, a U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstander who coordinated the case during a reunion in Wilmington, North Carolina, Oct. 26, 2023. The divers were eager to share their story and highlight the safety and survival measures they took after being in the water for almost 24 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)

