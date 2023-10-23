JMSDF Sasebo's 70th Founding Anniversary

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi, during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District’s 70th founding anniversary ceremony at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 27, 2023. JMSDF Sasebo District is collocated with Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo and is responsible for providing security and defense, disaster response, and logistical support to the JMSDF fleet in its area of responsibility which encompasses Japan’s southwestern territorial waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

