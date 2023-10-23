Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Sasebo's 70th Founding Anniversary [Image 1 of 7]

    JMSDF Sasebo's 70th Founding Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Chijo Tawara, JMSDF Sasebo District commandant, speaks during the JMSDF Sasebo District’s 70th founding anniversary ceremony at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 27, 2023. JMSDF Sasebo District is collocated with Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo and is responsible for providing security and defense, disaster response, and logistical support to the JMSDF fleet in its area of responsibility which encompasses Japan’s southwestern territorial waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

