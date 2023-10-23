U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kenneth Fuqua creates a model using a 3D scanner during an EOD additive manufacturing course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2023. EOD Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Corps Base Hawaii worked together with Building Momentum to create the EOD additive manufacturing course within the past four months to progress the capabilities within EOD across the Department of Defense. Fuqua is an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 3d LLB. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023
Location: KANEOHE, HI, US