    EOD Additive Manufacturing Course [Image 2 of 7]

    EOD Additive Manufacturing Course

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine explosive ordnance disposal technicians check the weight of 3D printed bridge models during an EOD additive manufacturing course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2023. EOD Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Corps Base Hawaii worked together with Building Momentum to create the EOD additive manufacturing course within the past four months to progress the capabilities within EOD across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 19:58
    Photo ID: 8096571
    VIRIN: 231026-M-ST547-1061
    Resolution: 5265x3512
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: KANEOHE, HI, US 
    This work, EOD Additive Manufacturing Course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD
    3d MarDiv
    FightNow
    FD2030
    3d MLR
    LLB

