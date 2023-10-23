U.S. Marine explosive ordnance disposal technicians check the weight of 3D printed bridge models during an EOD additive manufacturing course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 26, 2023. EOD Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division and Marine Corps Base Hawaii worked together with Building Momentum to create the EOD additive manufacturing course within the past four months to progress the capabilities within EOD across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 8096571 VIRIN: 231026-M-ST547-1061 Resolution: 5265x3512 Size: 6.57 MB Location: KANEOHE, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Additive Manufacturing Course [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.