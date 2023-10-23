Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    When Maxwell Went Dark, CE Made Its Mark [Image 4 of 4]

    When Maxwell Went Dark, CE Made Its Mark

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex, Alabama, participated in an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) on October 19, 2023. Electrical power was intentionally cut from the base by the commercial electricity provider, Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, in a meticulously planned, risk-mitigated outage to assess mission readiness.

