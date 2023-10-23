Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex, Alabama, participated in an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) on October 19, 2023. Electrical power was intentionally cut from the base by the commercial electricity provider, Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, in a meticulously planned, risk-mitigated outage to assess mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8096346
|VIRIN:
|231030-O-MC109-8441
|Resolution:
|9504x5344
|Size:
|14.78 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When Maxwell Went Dark, CE Made Its Mark [Image 4 of 4], by Mackenzie Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
When Maxwell Went Dark, CE Made Its Mark
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT