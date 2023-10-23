When Maxwell Went Dark, CE Made Its Mark

Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex, Alabama, participated in an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) on October 19, 2023. Electrical power was intentionally cut from the base by the commercial electricity provider, Central Alabama Electric Cooperative, in a meticulously planned, risk-mitigated outage to assess mission readiness.

