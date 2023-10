Buoys float along the edge of the Ashtabula Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment project within Ashtabula Harbor, Ashtabula, Ohio, October 25, 2023.



The buoys mark the location of the submerged stone wall along the inside of the harbor’s east breakwater. Boaters are encouraged to stay safe when boating by staying within the federal navigation channel until you outside the harbor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 8096181 VIRIN: 231025-A-IF251-2932 Resolution: 4000x2240 Size: 0 B Location: ASHTABULA, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Installation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.