    Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Installation [Image 5 of 7]

    Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Installation

    ASHTABULA, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buoys float along the edge of the Ashtabula Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment project within Ashtabula Harbor, Ashtabula, Ohio, October 25, 2023.

    The buoys mark the location of the submerged stone wall along the inside of the harbor’s east breakwater. Boaters are encouraged to stay safe when boating by staying within the federal navigation channel until you outside the harbor.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 14:16
    Photo ID: 8096181
    VIRIN: 231025-A-IF251-2932
    Resolution: 4000x2240
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ASHTABULA, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    safety
    usace
    dredging
    Ashtabula
    boating

