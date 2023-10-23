U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members prepare to recover a buoy that had been moved out of position along the Ashtabula Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment project within Ashtabula Harbor, Ashtabula, Ohio, October 25, 2023.
The buoys mark the location of the submerged stone wall along the inside of the harbor’s east breakwater. Boaters are encouraged to stay safe when boating by staying within the federal navigation channel until you outside the harbor.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8096184
|VIRIN:
|231025-A-IF251-9384
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ASHTABULA, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Installation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
