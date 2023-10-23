Ashtabula Harbor Buoy Installation

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members prepare to recover a buoy that had been moved out of position along the Ashtabula Beneficial Use of Dredged Sediment project within Ashtabula Harbor, Ashtabula, Ohio, October 25, 2023.



The buoys mark the location of the submerged stone wall along the inside of the harbor’s east breakwater. Boaters are encouraged to stay safe when boating by staying within the federal navigation channel until you outside the harbor.

