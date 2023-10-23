USS Stout Conducts Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (October 27, 2023): An MH-60S helicopter takes off from the flight deck of USS Stout (DDG-55). Stout is currently underway conducting aviation certifications with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Ian Tumulty).

