ATLANTIC OCEAN (October 27, 2023): Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Seth Thelen provides a fuel sample to an MH-60S crew member during flight operations onboard USS Stout (DDG-55). Stout is currently underway conducting aviation certifications with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Ian Tumulty).
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8095714
|VIRIN:
|231027-N-OI879-6792
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Stout Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Ian Tumulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT