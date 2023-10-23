Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stout Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Stout Conducts Flight Operations

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ian Tumulty 

    USS Stout

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (October 27, 2023): Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Seth Thelen provides a fuel sample to an MH-60S crew member during flight operations onboard USS Stout (DDG-55). Stout is currently underway conducting aviation certifications with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Ian Tumulty).

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
