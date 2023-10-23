DSTB preps for R2E

The 82nd Special Troops Battalion along with the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade prep equiptment for the Rapid Removal of Excess Pilot Program (R2E), Fort Liberty, NC, Oct 30, 2023. Units will relinquish outdated and excess equipment to align with the Army's 2023 vision of keeping Brigades light and lethal.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

