    DSTB preps for R2E [Image 10 of 17]

    DSTB preps for R2E

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 82nd Special Troops Battalion along with the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade prep equiptment for the Rapid Removal of Excess Pilot Program (R2E), Fort Liberty, NC, Oct 30, 2023. Units will relinquish outdated and excess equipment to align with the Army's 2023 vision of keeping Brigades light and lethal.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 8095667
    VIRIN: 231030-A-ID763-9946
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSTB preps for R2E [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    DSTB
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    R2E
    Removal of Excess

