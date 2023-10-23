48th Marine Corps Marathon

Anna Staats, from Arlington, Virginia, crosses the finish line as the fastest female runner with an unofficial time of 03:35:57 during the Marine Corps Marathon 50K in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

Date Taken: 10.29.2023
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US