U.S. Marines hand out water to runners after finishing the Marine Corps Marathon 10K in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Participants from around the world raced on the monumental MCM course through Washington, D.C., finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The event was a celebration of every finisher’s honor, courage, and commitment to training for and completing the marathon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl David Brandes