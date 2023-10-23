Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications

Soldiers from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted individual weapons qualifications over their October drill weekend at multiple ranges across Fort McCoy. These Soldiers can be responsible for a variety of weapons, including the M2 machine gun, M4 carbine, M17 9mm modular handgun system, M249 squad automatic weapon, and M320 grenade launcher module. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

