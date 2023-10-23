Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications [Image 13 of 19]

    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted individual weapons qualifications over their October drill weekend at multiple ranges across Fort McCoy. These Soldiers can be responsible for a variety of weapons, including the M2 machine gun, M4 carbine, M17 9mm modular handgun system, M249 squad automatic weapon, and M320 grenade launcher module. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 15:04
    Photo ID: 8094736
    VIRIN: 231029-Z-OK054-1001
    Resolution: 6092x4061
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications
    Red Arrow Brigade Conducts Individual Weapons Qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinArmyNationalGuard
    #RedArrow
    #IndividualWeaponsQualification
    #32ndIBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT