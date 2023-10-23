231026-N-ML799-1119 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 26, 2023) – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley, from Parker, Colorado, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), conducts a vehicle inspection during an anti-terrorism force protection drill on the ship’s pier, Oct. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
This work, USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
