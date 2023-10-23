Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231026-N-ML799-1119 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 26, 2023) – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley, from Parker, Colorado, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), conducts a vehicle inspection during an anti-terrorism force protection drill on the ship’s pier, Oct. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 8094389
    VIRIN: 231026-N-ML799-1119
    Resolution: 4135x6203
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment
    USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli
    LHA 7
    USS Tripoli. Amphibious Assault Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT