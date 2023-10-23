231026-N-ML799-1142 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 26, 2023) – Master-at-Arms Seaman Elizabeth Hernandez, from San Diego, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), detains a subject during an anti-terrorism force protection drill on the ship’s pier, Oct. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 04:12
|Photo ID:
|8094387
|VIRIN:
|231026-N-ML799-1142
|Resolution:
|4230x2820
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Tripoli Displays ATFP Proficiency During ATG Assessment [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
