The honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House Emerita, U.S. House of Representatives, addresses the audience during the christening ceremony of MSC's newest ship, USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., today.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 8094158 VIRIN: 231018-N-WD133-2150 Resolution: 2304x2128 Size: 2.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Robert F. Kennedy Christened as MSC’s Newest Ship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.