    USNS Robert F. Kennedy Christened as MSC’s Newest Ship [Image 1 of 3]

    USNS Robert F. Kennedy Christened as MSC’s Newest Ship

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Steven Cade, Executive Director, Military Sealift Command, addresses the audience at the christening ceremony for MSC's newest ship USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., today.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 8094157
    VIRIN: 231018-N-WD133-2000
    Resolution: 1568x1680
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Robert F. Kennedy Christened as MSC’s Newest Ship [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

