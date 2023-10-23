Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens [Image 5 of 5]

    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens

    GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231027-N-IQ389-1225 GAINESVILLE, FL (Oct. 27, 2023) The US Navy Band Commodores perform at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 00:41
    Photo ID: 8093672
    VIRIN: 231027-N-IQ389-1225
    Resolution: 2000x1336
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: GAINESVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, The US Navy Band Commodores perform at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes performs at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens
    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens
    Chief Musician Andrew Francisco performs at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens
    Musician 1st Class David Hagee performs a Bass Trombone Solo at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens
    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens

    Jazz
    US Navy Band
    Gainesville
    Commodores

