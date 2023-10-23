Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 00:41 Photo ID: 8093668 VIRIN: 231027-N-IQ389-1027 Resolution: 2000x1336 Size: 724 KB Location: GAINESVILLE, FL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes performs at the Historic Thomas Center Gardens [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.