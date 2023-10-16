Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor for Pacific Partnership 2024-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor for Pacific Partnership 2024-1

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 22, 2023) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1

