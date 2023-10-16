USNS Mercy Departs Pearl Harbor for Pacific Partnership 2024-1

PEARL HARBOR (Oct. 22, 2023) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 10.22.2023
Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US