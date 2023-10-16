Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event [Image 2 of 3]

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023) Major General Bertrand Jardin, Defense Attache at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., Captain Daniel Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Ambassador Santiago Cabanas, Ambassador of Spain to the United States, render honors from the reviewing stand during a parade as part of the annual Yorktown Day event in historic Yorktown, Virginia. The annual event commemorates the Siege of Yorktown where American and French troops defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War on October 19, 1781. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.22.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 8083617
    VIRIN: 231019-N-TG517-1327
    Resolution: 1207x1122
    Size: 291.6 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event
    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event
    NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Yorktown Day
    Colonial National Historical Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT