NWS Yorktown participates in annual Yorktown Day Event

Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023) Captain Daniel Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Ambassador Santiago Cabanas, Ambassador of Spain to the United States, render honors from the reviewing stand during a parade as part of the annual Yorktown Day event in historic Yorktown, Virginia. The annual event commemorates the Siege of Yorktown where American and French troops defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War on October 19, 1781. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

