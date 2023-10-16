Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, conducts the reenlistment ceremony for Sgt. Kyle Potts of the 178th Military Police Company during a departure ceremony in the unit’s home town of Monroe, Ga. October 20, 2023.

Date Taken: 10.20.2023
Date Posted: 10.21.2023
Location: MONROE, GA, US
by MAJ William Carraway