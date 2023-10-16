Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Reenlistment Ceremony

    MONROE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, conducts the reenlistment ceremony for Sgt. Kyle Potts of the 178th Military Police Company during a departure ceremony in the unit’s home town of Monroe, Ga. October 20, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 21:01
    Photo ID: 8083286
    VIRIN: 231020-A-AQ105-8239
    Resolution: 7446x5317
    Size: 13.41 MB
    Location: MONROE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Citizen Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard Prepare for Overseas Deployment

    Georgia
    Army
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Global Engagement
    Military Police Overseas

