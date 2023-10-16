Citizen Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard Prepare for Overseas Deployment

The Georgia National Guard’s 178th Military Police Company held a departure ceremony in their hometown of Monroe, Georgia October 20, 2023 to herald their upcoming overseas deployment. The unit previously deployed in support of overseas operations in Iraq in 2003 and 2009.



The 178th MP Company is the latest in a long unbroken chain of Georgia National Guard units who have supported overseas operations since September 11, 2001. More than 23,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have deployed in support of operations in all geographic combat commands.



The 178th MP Company has a long history and tradition of overseas service. The earliest Georgia National Guard unit from Monroe was the Walton Guards, which was established in 1874. The unit mobilized to the Mexican Border in 1917 and deployed to France in 1918. In World War II, the unit, then part of the 950th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion deployed to the Pacific Theater where it provided air defense during the Guadalcanal and New Guinea Campaigns.



Soldiers from the 178th MP Company augmented the 190th MP Company in September 1990 and deployed as part of Operation Desert Shield. The MPs were among the first Georgia Guardsmen deployed overseas where they were stationed in Saudi Arabia.



On February 11, 2002, the 178th MP Company was ordered to active federal service in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The unit provided MP support to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base and augmented security at installations in Georgia. The 178th was released from active-duty December 17, 2002 but was again ordered to active federal service 2003 for 12-month deployment to Iraq. The unit returned to Iraq in 2008 and supported combat operations in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



In addition to its robust overseas experience, the 178th MP Company has played a vital role in numerous state missions responding to hurricanes, winter storms and floods. In March 2020, MPs from Monroe were among the first Georgia Guardsmen called to active duty in support of Georgia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From May 2020 through 2021, the 178th MP Company supported law enforcement officials and augmented security at key locations in response to civil demonstrations, the contested 2020 election and subsequent presidential inauguration.



Near the conclusion of the departure ceremony, Capt. John Lockstedt, commander, of the 178th MP Company, spoke to Soldier’s family members who had gathered to see their loved one’s goodbye.



“You don’t need me to tell you how loved and appreciated you are. “The truth is, we could not do this without you.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 21:03 Story ID: 456275 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US Hometown: MONROE, GA, US Web Views: 100 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizen Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard Prepare for Overseas Deployment, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.