A child poses for a photo during the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. Thunder Over the Rock was a free event opened to the public that hoped to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8083003
|VIRIN:
|231021-F-XB934-1054
|Resolution:
|3524x2347
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder Over the Rock [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
