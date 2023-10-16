Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunder Over the Rock [Image 4 of 5]

    Thunder Over the Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators watch as a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different air shows to showcase the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    This work, Thunder Over the Rock [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

