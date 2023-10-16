Spectators watch as a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different air shows to showcase the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

