Spectators watch as a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Thunder Over the Rock Air Show at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different air shows to showcase the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)
This work, Thunder Over the Rock [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
