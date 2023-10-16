Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electrical specialists spark up readiness training [Image 3 of 5]

    Electrical specialists spark up readiness training

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.1416

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    110th Wing

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Miszewski, 110th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production specialist, sets up a generator during a 110th Wing readiness exercise at Battle Creek Air National Base, Michigan, Oct. 21, 2023. The multi-day event is part of a Guardsman's regular training to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of preparedness in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

    National Guard Bureau
    USAF
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    MI ANG
    110th Civil Engineer Squadron
    110th Wing Readiness Exercise

