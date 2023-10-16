Electrical specialists spark up readiness training

110th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen set up electrical equipment during a 110th Wing readiness exercise at Battle Creek Air National Base, Michigan, Oct. 21, 2023. The multi-day event is part of a Guardsman's regular training to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of preparedness in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

