Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training [Image 3 of 5]

    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop 

    110th Wing

    Michigan Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 110th Wing Medical Group conduct self-aid buddy care training during a multi-day large-scale readiness exercise October 19, 2023, Battle Creek, Mich. Guardsmen regularly conduct training to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness to be prepared in a contested environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 14:22
    Photo ID: 8082974
    VIRIN: 231020-Z-NK626-1002
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 19.52 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training
    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training
    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training
    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training
    110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Department of Veteran Affairs
    110th Wing
    Battle Creek ANG Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT