Michigan Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 110th Wing Medical Group conduct self-aid buddy care training during a multi-day large-scale readiness exercise October 19, 2023, Battle Creek, Mich. Guardsmen regularly conduct training to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness to be prepared in a contested environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8082973
|VIRIN:
|231020-Z-NK626-1004
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|19.27 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 110th Wing Readiness Exercise: Medical SABC Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT