Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, prepares for the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Pan-American Games. Ten Soldier-Athletes from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program will be competing in the Games, which last until Nov. 5.

Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Location: Santiago, Chile