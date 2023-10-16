Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pan-American Games 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Pan-American Games 2023

    CHILE

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Ten Soldier-Athletes from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program will be competing in the 2023 Pan-American Games in Santiago, Chile, from Oct. 20-Nov. 5.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 12:14
    Photo ID: 8082946
    VIRIN: 231020-A-QG562-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: CL
    Hometown: SANTIAGO, RM, CL
