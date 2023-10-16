Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    230912-M-NF490-1335 - ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 12, 2023) – Sgt. Gustave Burtnett, operations assistant with Sierra Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)), fires an M240B machine gun during live fire training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Arabian Gulf, Sept. 12, 2023. The 26MEU(SOC), embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, continues to maximize training opportunities across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while on a scheduled deployment. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 07:08
    Photo ID: 8082875
    VIRIN: 230912-M-NF490-1335
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU(SOC) Marines Conduct Live Fire Training aboard the USS Bataan [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    TF 51/5
    USMCNews
    BAT ARG 26MEUSOC Deployment 23

