26th MEU(SOC) Marines Conduct Live Fire Training aboard the USS Bataan

230912-M-NF490-1675 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 12, 2023) – Sgt. Jaime Portalatinhernandez, an artillery section chief with Sierra Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)), spots round impacts during live fire training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Arabian Gulf, Sept. 12, 2023. The 26th MEU(SOC), embarked with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, continues to maximize training opportunities across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while on a scheduled deployment. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

