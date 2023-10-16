Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: The 26th MEU(SOC) and BAT ARG’s Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride: The 26th MEU(SOC) and BAT ARG’s Chief Pinning Ceremony

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    230929-M-NF490-1619 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Lacey Brooke, a staff non-commissioned officer in charge with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)), receives her cover during a Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29, 2023. The Chief Petty Officer season (selection) is a six to eight week period of hands-on and scenario-based training that is required for a Naval First Class Petty Officer (CPO) to bear the title “Chief.” Throughout this period CPO selectees and Marines face a number of physical, mental, and moral challenges that strengthen their leadership. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

