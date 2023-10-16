230929-M-NF490-1639 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 29, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Hutson, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)), receives his cover during a Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Arabian Gulf, Sept. 29, 2023. The Chief Petty Officer season (selection) is a six to eight week period of hands-on and scenario-based training that is required for a Naval First Class Petty Officer (CPO) to bear the title “Chief.” Throughout this period CPO selectees and Marines face a number of physical, mental, and moral challenges that strengthen their leadership. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8082831 VIRIN: 230929-M-NF490-1739 Resolution: 4544x3029 Size: 3.55 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Chief, Navy Pride: The 26th MEU(SOC) and BAT ARG’s Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.