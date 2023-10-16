Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 22:15 Photo ID: 8082782 VIRIN: 231019-N-IQ389-1068 Resolution: 2000x1336 Size: 767.15 KB Location: ELON, NC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Senior Chief Musician Rob Holmes works with a young soloist at Elon University [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.