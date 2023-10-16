Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter works with Student [Image 1 of 4]

    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter works with Student

    ELON, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231019-N-IQ389-1022 ELON, N.C. (Oct. 19, 2023) Musician 1st Class Will Ledbetter works with a music student at Elon University (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 22:15
    Photo ID: 8082779
    VIRIN: 231019-N-IQ389-1022
    Resolution: 2000x1336
    Size: 536.51 KB
    Location: ELON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter works with Student [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter works with Student
    Chief Musician Jon Barnes rehearses the band at Elon University
    Navy Band works with students of Elon University on their National Tour 2023
    Senior Chief Musician Rob Holmes works with a young soloist at Elon University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jazz
    Navy Band
    Commodores
    Navy Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT