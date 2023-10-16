Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yorktown Day Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Yorktown Day Event

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023) Major General Bertrand Jardin, Defense Attache at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., provides some commemorative remarks during a ceremony at the French Memorial onboard Colonial National Historical Park as part of the annual Yorktown Day Event. The ceremony was part of the annual Yorktown Day Event, which commemorates the Siege of Yorktown where American and French troops defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War on October 19, 1781. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 21:18
    Photo ID: 8082755
    VIRIN: 231019-N-TG517-3009
    Resolution: 2316x1782
    Size: 693.58 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yorktown Day Event [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Yorktown Day
    Colonial National Historical Park

