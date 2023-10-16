Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023) Major General Bertrand Jardin, Defense Attache at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., provides some commemorative remarks during a ceremony at the French Memorial onboard Colonial National Historical Park as part of the annual Yorktown Day Event. The ceremony was part of the annual Yorktown Day Event, which commemorates the Siege of Yorktown where American and French troops defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War on October 19, 1781. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

