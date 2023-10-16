Yorktown, Va. (October 19, 2023) Major General Bertrand Jardin, Defense Attache at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. and Captain Daniel Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, watch a commemorative wreath laying at the French Memorial onboard Colonial National Historical Park. The wreath laying was part of the annual Yorktown Day Event, which commemorates the Siege of Yorktown where American and French troops defeated the British in the last major battle of the Revolutionary War on October 19, 1781. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

