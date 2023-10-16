Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines palletize gear for embarkation [Image 6 of 6]

    MRF-SEA Marines palletize gear for embarkation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, move a 436L pallet, used for transporting cargo, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 20, 2023. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Dean Gurule)

