MRF-SEA Marines palletize gear for embarkation

Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, quadcon containers are staged for palletization on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 20, 2023. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Dean Gurule)
